Floyd County native sings tribute to fallen officers

By Chandler Wilcox
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 8:08 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Floyd County native Josh Shepherd couldn’t help but play lyrics in his head as he grieved over Thursday night’s shooting in Allen.

What culminated was “Three Fallen Angels,” which he shared on Facebook and played at officer Ralph Frasure’s funeral on Wednesday.

“It really was just a way to, in my mind, to try to help through the grieving process and we all know that music heals,” he said.

Shepherd’s post with the song now has more than 50,000 views and 2,000 shares on Facebook. The community immediately embraced it, and he says that unity proved the region is close like in Mayberry, North Carolina.

“We’re a very close, tight knit community. We support one another. We have each’s other back,” the Prestonsburg native said.

That attitude was clear in the perseverance shown by the three fallen officers that night.

“(They’re) really good wholesome people. Really good ‘got your back’ kind of people. People you can call in the middle of the night and they would be there for you,” he said.

Funeral processions for the three fallen officers and K9 officer Drago will wrap up this week.

