Former cheerleader coach indicted after camera found to contain videos of 60 females


By Mary Alice Royse
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - A former cheerleader coach was indicted by a grand jury Friday in Williamson County for secretly recording girls, mostly minors, while they were changing.

According to court documents, 32-year-old Andrew Wayne Halford was indicted on seven counts of aggravated unlawful photography of a minor. The charges refer to incidents that had taken place in 2020 and 2021.

In January 2021, Franklin Police told us that a camera was found inside a girls’ changing and restroom facility inside a Franklin gym. The camera contained videos of 60 females, most of them minors. The gym, Premier Athletics, confirmed that the coach, Halford, had been fired.

Halford had also worked as the tumbling coach at Elite Cheerleading and Gymnastics in Carthage as well as Premier Athletics in Franklin where he had also put a recording device in the girl’s changing area.

Smith County investigators told us that Halford had admitted to hiding a GoPro camera in a backpack and then proceeded to place it on a shelf inside the bathroom at the Carthage studio. He also told investigators he did the same thing at Franklin.

Halford’s trial is set to take place in October 2022 in Smith County. He was also transferred from the Smith County jail to the Williamson County jail after the indictment and will appear for his arraignment on Monday.

