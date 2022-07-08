Advertisement

‘It’s a celebration of life’: Remembering the lives of three fallen heroes

By Emily Bennett
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 6:45 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - An emotional week in Floyd County is coming to a close as they laid to rest three fallen heroes, killed in the line of duty.

“There are no words that could summarize our loss,” said Prestonsburg Police Chief Randy Woods. “We haven’t seen a tragedy such as this in a very long time.”

Law enforcement came from across the state and country to support the officers and their families.

“It’s when everything starts to slow back down after the funerals are over and the morning rolls around and Captain Frasure doesn’t come in and make his joke and get his cup of coffee, and Jake comes on in the evening and makes his joke, and talk and brings his laughter and smiles to us,” said Prestonsburg Fire Chief Mike Brown.

The community is now left to hold each other up and never let the names of Floyd County Deputy William Petry, Prestonsburg Police Captain Ralph Frasure, and Prestonsburg Canine Handler Jacob Chaffins fade.

“I never dreamed that I’d call him gone but I knew whenever he left I’d call him a hero,” said Floyd County Sheriff John Hunt.

Through the grief, their friends and family trying to celebrate the year they did have on earth with stories, remembering the men behind the badge.

“It will take a long time for the normalcy to come back and for the pain to go away but I think all three of these men would want us to carry on and not give up,” said Celina Thomas, Officer Chaffin’s cousin.

Officers in the county say it is their life mission to enshrine the families and the officers in stone as far forward as possible.

