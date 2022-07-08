Knox Co. sheriff: Man hospitalized following Rocky Hill shooting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man remains in the hospital with life-threatening injuries following a shooting early Friday morning, according to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.

KCSO Patrol Units responded to a shooting at approximately 1:25 a.m. at a residence at 7736 South Northshore Drive. Once on the scene, a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound was found, officials said. He has not been identified at this time.

“The male was transported to an area hospital for treatment, where he was admitted for life-threatening injuries,” Communications Director Kimberley Glenn said. “His condition is unknown at this hour.”

The residence was vacant and no other victims were found, according to Glenn.

KCSO Major Crimes detectives responded to the scene and are leading the investigation. At this time, detectives said they do not believe this was a random shooting.

