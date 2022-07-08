Advertisement

KPD: Parents of children found walking alone located

Those with information are asked to call 911 or 865-215-4010.
The kids were found early Friday morning.
The kids were found early Friday morning.
By Paige Hill
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 8:38 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department located the parents of two children found walking unattended Friday morning, according to a social media post.

A spokesperson said the children were found in the area of Heiskell Avenue and Central Street.

“Thank you for helping spread the word, as always!”

