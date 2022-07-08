KPD: Parents of children found walking alone located

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department located the parents of two children found walking unattended Friday morning, according to a social media post.

A spokesperson said the children were found in the area of Heiskell Avenue and Central Street.

“Thank you for helping spread the word, as always!”

These two children were found this morning walking around unattended in the area of Heiskell Avenue and Central Street. Officers have thus far been unable to learn their names or where they live. Anyone with information that could assist is urged to call 9-1-1 or 865-215-4010. pic.twitter.com/oAVWhyjqlZ — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) July 8, 2022

