Mostly sunny and hot this afternoon

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Keep the bottled water handy today as heat index values approach 105 into the afternoon. There is a chances for spotty storms early in the afternoon and becoming more widespread as we head into the evening hours.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get message from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Friday’s daytime hours have LOTS of sunshine and LOTS of heat. We are shooting for a high of 95 degrees in Knoxville. Most others will be well into the 90s - before the storms arrive.

After 5:00 or 6:00 p.m. a distinct line of storms moves in. First up is our Northwest counties, then the Valley, then the Smoky Mountains. The first wave wraps up closer to or after midnight.

Saturday has some early morning storms, then a lull. There are one or two more bands of heavy rain during the day Saturday. We are nearly 10 degrees cooler Saturday, as the clouds are thicker and the rain is more numerous.

LOOKING AHEAD

Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday have lots of sunshine and low-end rain chances. In fact, Tuesday looks bone dry for now. We’re back to the lower 90s by early next week.

From there, rain is back Wednesday. Thursday is cooling, with partly cloudy skies and a small rain chance.

Have you seen the newest ‘Drought Monitor?’ The map has a bigger share of East Tennessee and SE Kentucky in drought. That said, the map is already outdated and does not factor in much of this week’s rain. We should largely be out of drought by next week.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.