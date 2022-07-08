Advertisement

PHOTOS: Zoo Knoxville’s baby chimpanzee growing, thriving

Chimpanzee Stevie is now 10 weeks old and becoming more curious and independent.
Zoo Knoxville celebrated the burn of an endangered chimpanzee, Stevie, on Earth Day in April.
By Paige Hill
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 10:45 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Zoo Knoxville celebrated the birth of an endangered chimpanzee, Stevie, on Earth Day in April.

The healthy baby girl was born to 37-year-old Binti on Friday, April 22. Since, she has been thriving at the zoo and is now 10 weeks old. At six pounds, she is beginning to crawl and working on sitting up.

A zoo spokesperson also said she would be getting her first tooth any day now.

“A team of expert caregivers are still caring for her around the clock until she reaches a more independent stage to reunite with the troop,” Zoo Knoxville stated. “She spends face time with the other chimpanzees daily at Chimp Ridge.”

The zoo said it’s working with 32 other zoos to ensure there is a healthy population of chimpanzees, which are an endangered species.

