Seymour first responders honored for saving two babies

SEYMOUR, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two families in Seymour were able to go home to healthy children because of the work of the Seymour Volunteer Fire Department.

In April, Katie and Dakota Christian were driving to the hospital after their eight-week-old baby Harrison was unresponsive. It was cardiac arrest, and all of the sudden they spotted a fire department and pulled in, desperate for help.

“She just handed me the car seat and I was like oh Lordy, it’s definitely unresponsive,” firefighter Chandler Viscardis said.

Viscarids was able to perform CPR and bring baby Harrison back to life before ultimately getting him to a hospital for further treatment.

In May, a first-time mother went into labor unexpectedly. Unable to leave home, Devin Johnson and her husband called 911 asking for help. First responders got to her home right as the delivery happened and helped the family bring baby Evan into the world.

“They not only saved me but they saved my son and I can not put into words how grateful I am for them,” Johnson said.

Over a meal, those first responders were honored and had the change to see the families they helped after several weeks.

“It gave me good closure because I always wondered how mom was doing, how dad was doing, and how baby Evan was doing so it was really cool to be a part of this,” said Nelson Fields, who helped Johnson in her delivery and even cut the umbilical cord.

For the first responders, it’s a part of their job but a massive morale boost knowing that they’ve positively impacted someone’s life.

“It’s just something you think about that makes you happy even when calls go bad, you can’t save everyone but the ones you can it’s great to see them. And you know, see what they do in the future,” said Viscardis.

Both children are healthy and expressed their gratitude for the life saving work both first responder crews performed this summer.

