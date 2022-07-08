Advertisement

Terror in the Woods returns to Ijams Nature Center after 2-year hiatus

After a two-year hiatus, the Terror in the Woods event will return to the Ijams Nature Center Saturday, July 9.
By Paige Hill
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 11:52 AM EDT
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After a two-year hiatus, the Terror in the Woods event will return to the Ijams Nature Center Saturday, July 9. The center is located at 2915 Island Home Avenue.

Those in attendance will be in for a spook as the Ijams Nature Center and Central Cinema have paired together to feature “Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives” and the cult favorite, “Never Hike Alone: The Ghost Cut.”

If that isn’t enough horror in one night, the FrightWorks’ haunted trail will be back in full force, according to an announcement. Jason Vorhees will even be at the event, allowing guests to take photos of the memorable night.

A release stated that attendees should bring their favorite blanket or lawn chair and “get ready to scream.” The doors will open at 7:00 p.m., with the movies and trail beginning at dark around 9:00 p.m.

Food trucks and a beer garden will have meals, snacks, and beverages for purchase. A spokesperson said dogs are allowed to the event but not the trail and must be on a leash.

Tickets are $15 per person and include access to both movies and the haunted trail. Due to limited space, visitors are encouraged to buy tickets in advance as walk-up tickets may not be available.

Looking for other East Tennessee events? Find the fun-packed weekend here.

