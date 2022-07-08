Thankful: Family works through emotions after hit-and-run driver crashes through garage

BLOUNT CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Wednesday night, just before 9:00 p.m. Brittany Trentham was sitting in her bedroom when she heard the sound of tires screeching outside.

”I heard everything but I couldn’t really tell what it was,” said Trentham.

Just outside her bedroom window, a white super-duty Ford F-350 blew the stop sign across from her house and plowed through the family’s garage.

”Within one minute he has ran through our garage, hit our front porch, tore down our horse fence, and shot off down the road,” said Trentham.

The garage was an addition to the Trentham’s house they had been working on for almost the last decade.

Trentham and her husband designed the addition to their farmhouse in 2014 and finally came around to seeing the dream turn into reality.

The couple, along with their two daughters, stood outside their home Wednesday, in front of the super-duty-sized hole in their partly finished addition, thanking God it wasn’t worse than it was.

”It’s tough but I think we’re on God’s timing, and I think we’re on God’s timing all along and I think he has a purpose in this,” said Trentham.

Trentham believed there was a higher power at work Wednesday.

She said the rain forced her family inside when normally they would have been working in the garage at the time the truck hit. Adding that the family’s large trailer, which was parked between the garage and bedroom, likely saved the white truck from catapulting all the way into the very bedroom she was sitting in at the time the whole event happened.

”If the trailer hadn’t been here, the driver would have driven into my bedroom where I was sitting, and if it hadn’t been raining my family would have been standing here in the garage,” said Trentham. ”I have no doubt that is God’s divine protection over our family, he already knew what was going to happen.”

Trentham said the entire event took no more than a minute.

”As crazy as it sounds a 2x4 through the windshield, no headlights, leaking oil all over the place and some pretty substantial damage he was all out of here within a minute,” said Trentham.

The family’s surveillance cameras caught 12 seconds of the collision, showing a 2x4 through the front windshield and extensive damage to the truck.

WVLT News reached out to the Blount County Sheriff’s Department for more information on the make and model the department is looking for but did not receive a response.

A post the department made to its Facebook page says it is looking for a Ford F-350, white in color with tan trim, early to mid-2000s model, anyone with information is asked to call the Blount County Sheriff’s Traffic Safety office at (865) 273-5155.

*****UPDATE***** JULY 7, 2022 - The Ford F-350 involved in last night’s crash has been recovered. The Traffic Safety Unit is continuing their investigation. Thanks to everyone who called in to help us with this case! JULY 6, 2022 We need your help with identifying the owner of this vehicle that was involved in a property damage accident this evening. The driver left the scene of the accident after running the vehicle into this residence. The truck appears to be a Ford F-350, white in color with tan trim, early to mid-2000s model. The truck has heavy front end damage. If you have any information regarding the owner of this truck, please call the Blount County Sheriff’s Traffic Safety office at 865-273-5155 during normal business hours. We appreciate your help! Posted by Blount County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, July 6, 2022

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.