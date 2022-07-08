Two taken to hospital following crash that shut down I-40 East
Officials with the Knoxville Police Department said there were three vehicles involved in the crash Thursday night.
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 7:59 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A multi-vehicle crash caused officers with the Knoxville Police Department to close I-40 East near the Cherry St. exit for more than two hours Thursday, according to KPD officials.
KPD officials said a car was going the wrong way and crashed head on into two other cars near the Cherry St. exit.
Responders transported two people to the hospital, one with possibly life-threatening injuries, according to KPD officials.
Officials did not think alcohol was a factor in the crash as of Thursday night.
The traffic was backed up three miles to the Alcoa Highway exit.
