Two taken to hospital following crash that shut down I-40 East

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A multi-vehicle crash caused officers with the Knoxville Police Department to close I-40 East near the Cherry St. exit for more than two hours Thursday, according to KPD officials.

KPD officials said a car was going the wrong way and crashed head on into two other cars near the Cherry St. exit.

Responders transported two people to the hospital, one with possibly life-threatening injuries, according to KPD officials.

I-40 East Closed A multi-vehicle crash causes police to close I-40 East near Cherry St. Reminder: This is a traffic map and will not have sound. Posted by WVLT on Thursday, July 7, 2022

Officials did not think alcohol was a factor in the crash as of Thursday night.

The traffic was backed up three miles to the Alcoa Highway exit.

An update on this crash.



The scene has been cleared and all lanes of I-40 East have reopened. pic.twitter.com/JCeClgSYuK — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) July 8, 2022

