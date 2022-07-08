Very stormy Friday evening, more rain Saturday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - For the fourth night in a row, we have a truly tremendous amount of lightning. Now, the street flooding chances are going up. More regular rain is here Saturday; if you’re keeping track, that’s rain SEVEN days in a row. Goodbye drought.

We’re much drier next week, but it will be toasty at times.

LOOKING AHEAD

Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday have lots of sunshine and low-end rain chances. In fact, Tuesday looks bone dry for now. We’re back to the lower 90s by early next week.

From there, rain is back Wednesday. Thursday is cooling, with partly cloudy skies and a small rain chance.

Have you seen the newest ‘Drought Monitor?’ The map has a bigger share of East Tennessee and SE Kentucky in drought. That said, the map is already outdated and does not factor in much of this week’s rain. We should largely be out of drought by next week.

