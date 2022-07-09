Advertisement

8 great East Tennessee staycations to help your pockets

AAA experts said travelers should learn about possible discount options for Tennessee residents.
STAYCATIONS
STAYCATIONS(WVLT)
By Gwendolyn Ducre
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - AAA is reporting more Tennessee families are choosing one-day getaways amid high gas, hotel and food prices.

“Your trip is becoming more expensive for accommodations to simply just going out and seeing things,” Tennessee AAA spokesperson Megan Cooper said.

East Tennesseans can visit the Ijams Nature Center in Knoxville, go kayaking on Milton Lake in Oak Ridge, explore a handful of free arboretums, Museum of East Tennessee History or Gatlinburg attractions.

If you’re wanting to hit the road, places like Black Mountain in North Carolina, dozens of art galleries in Asheville and Blue Ridge Mountains are all less than three hours away and, in some cases, are a one gas tank trip.

“So we’ve seen this downward trend, really over the last three weeks and if market conditions stay the same, we’re expecting that to continue in the short term, which is even better news for those that are planning on traveling by car this summer,” Cooper said.

Cooper said travelers should learn about possible discount options for Tennessee residents.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials with the Knoxville Fire Department said four cars were involved in the crash.
Two taken to hospital following crash that shut down I-40 East
In recent months, officials at the Tennessee Valley Authority have received reports of...
TVA receives more reports of invasive worm species in Knoxville area
The kids were found early Friday morning.
KPD: Parents of children found walking alone located
Church Hill Rescue Squad asks court to halt Summer Wells reward donations
Horse Haven of Tennessee asking for donations for starving horses
‘We don’t like seeing these guys when it turns into this’ | Organization rescues starving horses in Sevier County

Latest News

There is still a LOT more rain to get through.
Very stormy Friday evening, more rain Saturday
According to KPD, there are at least eight incident reports of car break-ins in the Fourth and...
Several car break-ins reported overnight in same downtown Knoxville area
Dr. William Smith
Knoxville doctor working in research for RSV vaccine
According to KPD, there are at least eight incident reports of car break-ins in the Fourth and...
Several car break-ins reported overnight in same downtown Knoxville area