8 great East Tennessee staycations to help your pockets

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - AAA is reporting more Tennessee families are choosing one-day getaways amid high gas, hotel and food prices.

“Your trip is becoming more expensive for accommodations to simply just going out and seeing things,” Tennessee AAA spokesperson Megan Cooper said.

East Tennesseans can visit the Ijams Nature Center in Knoxville, go kayaking on Milton Lake in Oak Ridge, explore a handful of free arboretums, Museum of East Tennessee History or Gatlinburg attractions.

If you’re wanting to hit the road, places like Black Mountain in North Carolina, dozens of art galleries in Asheville and Blue Ridge Mountains are all less than three hours away and, in some cases, are a one gas tank trip.

“So we’ve seen this downward trend, really over the last three weeks and if market conditions stay the same, we’re expecting that to continue in the short term, which is even better news for those that are planning on traveling by car this summer,” Cooper said.

Cooper said travelers should learn about possible discount options for Tennessee residents.

