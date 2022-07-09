Advertisement

Batches of heavy to moderate rain and storms moving through

Widespread rain and storms will move through this morning and become spotty to scattered in the afternoon.
Clouds and spotty showers will stay in the mountains today.
Clouds and spotty showers will stay in the mountains today.(Kyle Grainger, WVLT)
By Kyle Grainger
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 6:14 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We have heavy downpours moving across the area and those will taper off and leave us with more spotty rain and storms into the afternoon. Sunday, we’ll wake up to a partly sunny sky with scattered afternoon showers and storms.

WHAT TO EXPECT

We’ll start Saturday with an 80% coverage, so most of us will be wet as we head out for morning activities, and we really keep a rain chance with us all day long. Some of these storms could leave some areas with more than an inch of rain.

Highs on Saturday will be near 85 in Knoxville to 82 in Crossville.

Saturday night we’ll have more rain chances early on with and temperatures near 72 to start Sunday.

Overall, Sunday will be a mostly sunny day with the spotty to scattered showers and storms moving through. Sunday we’ll be slightly warmer back in the upper 80s. The humidity is here also, so you’ll break a sweat with just walking to the car.

LOOKING AHEAD

Next week we’re way dryer than the previous week with just limited rain chances. Infact, the best chance for rain comes into play on Wednesday when we bump the coverage up to 40%. We’re staying hot and humid with temperatures near 90 all week long for afternoon highs and overnight lows near 70.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

