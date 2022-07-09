Cherokee Tribal Council to discuss Clingmans Dome name change resolution

GREAT SMOKY MOUNTAINS NATIONAL PARK, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians will discuss a resolution aimed at asking the federal government to change Clingmans Dome’s name to what it originally was before being renamed in the late 1800s.

Clingmans Dome is a popular mountain in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park and is the highest point in the tribe’s area. Before being called Clingmans Dome, the mountain was called “Kuwahi,” also meaning “Mulberry Place,” which has had special cultural and historical significance to the tribe, according to the resolution to be discussed this month.

“It was visited by medicine people who prayed and sought guidance from the Creator regarding important matters facing our people, and then returned to our towns to give guidance and advice,” they said. “Kuwahi is also well documented in oral teaching of our stories; for example, the Bears used to meet in council under Kuwahi.”

The resolution stated that the mountain was also a place where many of their ancestors were forced to go to avoid being taken from their homes during removal.

In 1859, Arnold Guyot, a geographer and professor, was surveying the mountains and was the person responsible for renaming Kuwahi to Clingmans dome, according to the documents. He was previously known to have advocated for “scientific racism,” publishing the manuscript entitled, “The Earth and Man: Lectures on Comparative Physical Geography in its Relation to the History of Mankind.”

He named the mountain after Thomas Clingman, a United States Senator representing North Carolina, who had no significant ties to the Cherokee people.

Senator Clingman maintained and argued against anti-slavery efforts, the documents stated. He reportedly left the United States Senate in 1861 to fight against the United States as a confederate general before being given amnesty after the war.

The tribe states it feels the name change was racist and disrespectful.

“The history of the re-naming of Kuwahi to ‘Clingmans Dome’ shows that the name of Clingman was designated by a proponent of scientific racism (Guyot) on behalf of an avowed racist (Clingman) in an action that was disrespectful to Cherokee people, culture, history and tradition,” the resolution read.

The proposal stated that because the name change was a racist action, it should be changed and corrected, if the resolution is passed.

They also noted that the United States Department of Interior and Secretary Deb Haaland had shown a willingness to correct the naming of sacred and reverent places back to their historically appropriate names. Secretary Haaland had previously established a Derogatory Geographic Names Task Force to examine more than 660 geographic features around the country.

“The name Clingman is not derogatory in and of itself, but the history shows the act of changing the name of Kuwahi to ‘Clingman’s Dome’ was racist and that the racist action should be acknowledged and corrected,” the documents stated.

In recent years, there has been a precedent set for reinstituting indigenous names for sacred landmarks. For example, last month, Yellowstone National Park announced Mount Doane would be renamed First Peoples Mountain after a unanimous vote.

The resolution will be discussed on July 14 at the Tribal Council’s meeting. Read the full resolution below:

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.