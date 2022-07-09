Advertisement

EXPLAINER: Why are so many animal shelters overcrowded?


dog rescued
By Mary Alice Royse
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Many animal shelters in Tennessee have been struggling as many report high intake numbers.

Following Independence Day weekend, many shelters have said that the festivities led to the loss of many pets who ran away from the fireworks. According to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, July 5th is reportedly the most popular day for dogs to run away from home and cats who are scared by fireworks.

ASPCA said that as of 2022, around 6.5 million animals enter shelters across the country each year. However, of that 6.5 million, only 3.2 million get adopted yearly. The other 3.3 million are mostly euthanized.

Shelter overcrowded at Metro Animal Control Center
One of the main reasons pets are brought to shelters is due to owners surrendering them. This could be due to aggression, allergies, or other reasons that make the owner believe they cannot care for their pet anymore.

Many shelters now offer deals to help pets find their forever home in and around the Mid-State.

Nashville animal shelter looks for help as facility surpasses capacity limits

Another reason so many pets are taken to shelters because they are brought in from the street. Metro Nashville Animal Care and Control said that if you find a pet on the street, think lost, not stray. This is because many animals never return home because the finder assumes the animal has been abandoned or dumped when the animal has just accidentally gotten out. Pets that have been out for even a short time may start to look neglected and may appear frightened or skittish, giving the impression that they were abused or abandoned.

Here are some steps you can take to help pets reunite with their owners:

1. Secure the pet, look for injuries, and provide water. Note the exact location you found the pet. If possible, walk the pet around the neighborhood, asking others if they recognize it.

2. Check for an identifying rabies tag or name tag. Call and text the owners.

3. Have your pet checked for a microchip at any vet clinic.

4. Take a photo of the pet in good lighting. Get a front-on nose shot that shows the pet’s face.

5. Go to a shelter website and fill out a found pet form.

6. Post a FOUND report on Pawboost.com. This resource connects with Facebook too!

7. Consider offering to hold the pet during the required stray hold period. Shelters can provide you with everything you need (Leash, bowl, food, crate, litter, and essential vaccinations).

8. Post signs in the neighborhood. Include a photo and your contact info. Shelters can give you warnings if you need help!

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

