Family, friends mourn the loss of Claiborne Co. fireman

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Bagpipes played loud outside Claiborne High Saturday afternoon as firefighters looked on at Roger Estes.

“If he was here right now, he’d be yelling at us so he wasn’t big on all of the attention,” his grandson, Devin Estes, said.

Roger Estes may not have liked the attention, but those at Claiborne High Saturday said it’s the right thing to do.

“This community has always come together, and I don’t think there’s a better community than Claiborne County,” volunteer firefighter Justin Hart said.

Roger Estes was called back to service after serving 22 years in New Hampshire as a first responder and spent several years in the Navy. His friends said his age wasn’t a factor even with all of his experience.

“Roger was a tough old man. He bounced around like a 16 year old. He put a lot of us to shame,” Hart said.

Roger Estes not only dedicated his life to serving the community, but also those closest to him. He helped out his grandson when he got involved with a contract wildfire service.

“I remember the first trip, it was a few weeks ago in Arizona. He picked me up early to bring me to the airport. He was 10x more excited about it than I was,” Devin Estes said.

Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the case. Officials said he was hit around 1 p.m. while working during a Fourth of July celebration. No charges have been filed yet.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.