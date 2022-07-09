Family sues WCS over Critical Race Theory law violation

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - A family sued the Williamson County School Board Friday, challenging the board’s adoption of a curriculum that the group claims violate Tennessee law prohibiting the teaching of Critical Race Theory and Common Core.

The group Parents’ Choice Tennessee named plaintiffs in the case James and Patricia Lucente, parents of a first-grader enrolled in the Williamson County school system. They are reportedly alleging that a language arts curriculum known as ‘Wit & Wisdom’ is replete with age-inappropriate materials that promote a skewed and racist view of history and instead portray one race as inherently superior to another or inherently privileged and oppressive.

“The curriculum was adopted through a process in violation of state law and over the objections of several parents and educators who raised serious concerns about the graphic, racist, and age-inappropriate nature of much of its content,” said Lucente.

The Lucentes named the Williamson County Board of Education, Superintendent Jason Golden, Assistant Superintendent Dave Allen, and the State Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn as the defendants in the case, according to the PCT.

“Wit & Wisdom uses Social Emotional Learning to masquerade as a sort of “feel-good” approach that steers young elementary-age children to horrific discussions of the savagery of slavery, war, misery, sexual aggression, and death,” Lucente went on to say. “Wit & Wisdom is conditioning our children to view the world through the eyes of a critical theorist, which is destructive and divisive. It’s very clear that this failed curriculum focuses more on political literacy instead of literacy. Not only has Williamson County failed to protect our children from this harmful material, but they have also failed to protect our teachers by instructing them to teach this questionable and destructive material with fidelity or else.”

PCT added that the lawsuit further alleges that the Wit & Wisdom materials present material that may cause children guilt, anguish, and other psychological harm and discusses the United States as an irredeemably racist country. It also allegedly seeks a declaratory judgment to declare the use of this curriculum a violation of state law and an injunction blocking its further use in the classroom.

“The claims presented in this lawsuit raise serious constitutional concerns regarding the parental liberty rights of parents to direct and control the education and upbringing of their children,” said Larry Crain, attorney for the parent group. “The school system has turned a deaf ear to these concerns, and this is what has prompted this action.”

We have reached out to WCS for comment but have not received a response.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.