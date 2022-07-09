Few spotty showers stick around Sunday but overall drying out

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A few spotty showers stick around Sunday, but overall we will start to clear out and get a break from the rain and storms.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Scattered rain and storms are possible this evening and become more spotty throughout the night and into Sunday. We’ll start out near 71 degrees Sunday morning and warm back up near 85 degrees.

Clouds and spotty showers are possible early Sunday morning with more sunshine by the afternoon hours. The humidity sticks around, so it’ll likely feel like the upper 80s to lower 90s.

LOOKING AHEAD

Sunshine and drier weather return for the new week! A stray shower or two is possible both Monday and Tuesday with mostly sunny skies.

Temperatures remain near average for this time of year throughout the week. The bad news is the humidity does look to stick around, so expect it to feel multiple degrees warmer throughout the week.

In your First Alert 8-day planner, scattered storms return Wednesday and somewhat cool us off towards the end of the week.

Saturday evening's First Alert 8-day planner (WVLT)

