Homeowner shot, trespasser at large

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police said a homeowner was shot Friday during an attempted break-in.

Officers on the scene told us the incident occurred in the 800 block of Neelys Chase Drive.

One person was shot when they crossed paths with the trespasser. Officials confirmed that the victim was transported to the hospital, and the injuries were not life-threatening.

Police on the scene added that no one had been arrested, and there are no leads at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation and we will update the story as we learn more.

