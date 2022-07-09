Advertisement

Homeowner shot, trespasser at large


Homeowner shot by trespasser
Homeowner shot by trespasser(News4)
By Mary Alice Royse
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 9:29 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police said a homeowner was shot Friday during an attempted break-in.

Officers on the scene told us the incident occurred in the 800 block of Neelys Chase Drive.

One person was shot when they crossed paths with the trespasser. Officials confirmed that the victim was transported to the hospital, and the injuries were not life-threatening.

Police on the scene added that no one had been arrested, and there are no leads at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation and we will update the story as we learn more.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The kids were found early Friday morning.
KPD: Parents of children found walking alone located
Officials with the Knoxville Fire Department said four cars were involved in the crash.
Two taken to hospital following crash that shut down I-40 East
Jonathan Hans Wellman, 19; Hannah Marie Handmacher, 20; John William Hinkle, 26.
3 suspects caught cutting catalytic converter from Blount Co. church van, sheriff says
The single-car crash occurred Friday afternoon.
Firetruck flips off road in Wears Valley, one taken to UTMC
According to KPD, there are at least eight incident reports of car break-ins in the Fourth and...
Several car break-ins reported overnight in same downtown Knoxville area

Latest News

Drying out Sunday
Few spotty showers stick around Sunday but overall drying out
Cherokee Tribal Council to discuss Clingmans Dome name change resolution
police
TBI: Woman’s body found in Morgan Co. residence; investigation ongoing
Dolly Parton performs at Austin City Limits Live during Blockchain Creative Labs' Dollyverse...
‘A national treasure’: Dolly Parton honored with 2022 Friend of Education Award
Mugshot of Leslie Winchester
REPORT: Humphreys Co firefighter admits to causing 6 fires