Advertisement

Knoxville doctor working in research for RSV vaccine

Dr. William Smith said he’s seen an uptick in the number of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) patients.
By Erica Lunsford
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 10:55 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) usually hits children and older adults hardest in the winter.

But this summer, AMR Dr. William Smith said he’s seen an uptick in the number of patients and he’s hoping the national trial he’s part of can find a vaccine.

”The trial is done. We’ve vaccinated all of the people but you will not know if it’s effective or not until we have enough cases of RSV of people in the study to show a difference between those that are vaccinated and those that are not. And hopefully, sometime in the first half of next year, we’ll have that data,” shared Smith.

Smith said 231 people from the Knoxville area participated in the trial. If it appears to be a success, he said the vaccine will go to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for approval.

“The biggest update that I have is that enrollment is complete, which means that we now have the 20 some thousand people across the whole study that are necessary to provide data about the efficacy and safety,” said Smith.

If the vaccine is approved by the FDA, Smith said it’s possible for trials with the vaccine to begin with children and infants.

“At this time, the process will require that first, it works in the older adults and that it’s safe. Once that’s determined the FDA approves it for each group then they will organize studies in younger age groups starting first with teenagers subsequently with older children and then with infants and very small children. Much like they did with the COVID vaccines,” he said.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials with the Knoxville Fire Department said four cars were involved in the crash.
Two taken to hospital following crash that shut down I-40 East
In recent months, officials at the Tennessee Valley Authority have received reports of...
TVA receives more reports of invasive worm species in Knoxville area
The kids were found early Friday morning.
KPD: Parents of children found walking alone located
Church Hill Rescue Squad asks court to halt Summer Wells reward donations
Horse Haven of Tennessee asking for donations for starving horses
Organization rescues starving horses in Sevier County

Latest News

According to KPD, there are at least eight incident reports of car break-ins in the Fourth and...
Several car break-ins reported overnight in same downtown Knoxville area
According to KPD, there are at least eight incident reports of car break-ins in the Fourth and...
Several car break-ins reported overnight in same downtown Knoxville area
Thousands of blooming sunflowers will be showcased at Forks of the River Wildlife Management Area
Sunflowers in bloom at Forks of the River Wildlife Management Area
Mother Runner Owner, Whitney Heins, is a coaching designed to help mothers.
Knoxville woman on a mission to help moms prioritize health