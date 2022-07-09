Advertisement

MPD officer shot on Hickory Hill

Memphis Police Department
Memphis Police Department(Action News 5)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to a call on Hickory Hill Square.

Police said when officers attempted to detain the suspect, he shot and hit the officer.

The officer was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The suspect was taken into custody without injury.

Mayor Jim Strickland made a comment on Twitter that said, " Today serves as a constant reminder that each time our officers put on the uniform, they’re risking their lives to protect and serve us; they are certainly heroes. We thank the officer for his service and pray for a speedy recovery.”

We are working to get more information.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

The kids were found early Friday morning.
KPD: Parents of children found walking alone located
Officials with the Knoxville Fire Department said four cars were involved in the crash.
Two taken to hospital following crash that shut down I-40 East
Jonathan Hans Wellman, 19; Hannah Marie Handmacher, 20; John William Hinkle, 26.
3 suspects caught cutting catalytic converter from Blount Co. church van, sheriff says
The single-car crash occurred Friday afternoon.
Firetruck flips off road in Wears Valley, one taken to UTMC
According to KPD, there are at least eight incident reports of car break-ins in the Fourth and...
Several car break-ins reported overnight in same downtown Knoxville area

Latest News

77-year-old Roger Estes
Family, friends mourn the loss of Claiborne Co. fireman
Cherokee Tribal Council to discuss Clingmans Dome name change resolution
Drying out Sunday
Few spotty showers stick around Sunday but overall drying out
police
TBI: Woman’s body found in Morgan Co. residence; investigation ongoing
Two injured on Tellico Lake after crash, TWRA says