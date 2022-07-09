Sen. Hagerty, Cardin to introduce resolution to honor former Prime Minister of Japan

WASHINGTON (WSMV) - United States Senators Bill Hagerty and Ben Cardin announced Friday that they plan to introduce a Senate resolution honoring Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

On Friday, Abe was assassinated on the street in western Japan by a gunman who opened fire on him from behind as he delivered a campaign speech. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital after receiving massive blood transfusions.

In April 2022, Cardin and Hargerty traveled to Japan and met with Abe to further strengthen the strong alliance between the U.S. and Japan and discuss critical issues facing the two countries.

To be introduced when the Senate next convenes, the resolution highlights the following:

The United States lost a great friend and ally with the assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, whose leadership laid a lasting foundation for the United States and Japan to partner for decades to come in promoting freedom, prosperity, and security around the world and opposing authoritarianism and tyranny.

For the full resolution, click here.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.