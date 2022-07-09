Advertisement

Sen. Hagerty, Cardin to introduce resolution to honor former Prime Minister of Japan


Abe's death raises security questions as Japan mourns
By Mary Alice Royse
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 6:49 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
WASHINGTON (WSMV) - United States Senators Bill Hagerty and Ben Cardin announced Friday that they plan to introduce a Senate resolution honoring Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

On Friday, Abe was assassinated on the street in western Japan by a gunman who opened fire on him from behind as he delivered a campaign speech. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital after receiving massive blood transfusions.

In April 2022, Cardin and Hargerty traveled to Japan and met with Abe to further strengthen the strong alliance between the U.S. and Japan and discuss critical issues facing the two countries.

To be introduced when the Senate next convenes, the resolution highlights the following:

For the full resolution, click here.

