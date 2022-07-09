Several car break-ins reported overnight in same downtown Knoxville area

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -In the historic Fourth and Gill neighborhood in downtown Knoxville, there’s been an unnerving trend as of late. Officials with the Knoxville Police Department said they’ve received at least eight incident reports of car break-ins late Thursday night alone.

“Well, my day started with my car getting broken into,” said Bailey Rose. She’s one of several that is now having to deal with the headache of getting repairs.

Facing the challenges of body shops and dealerships having repairs delayed due to supply chain issues. Rose isn’t the only one in her neighborhood dealing with this.

“It’s scary to to think that’s where I’m sleeping just 30 feet away,” said Gavin Bennett who had his Jeep broken in to.

The fender, window, and Jeep cover aren’t working properly now for Bennett as he still parks his car outside of his downtown home. For those that live in the historic neighborhood, they call it a helpless feeling.

“The only option we have is to street park so it’s like every day you hope your car will be ok then you wake up one day and it’s not.” said Rose.

Some cars had cash, and other belongings taken from them. Bennett and Rose, who are neighbors, both didn’t have any high-value items stolen which adds to their frustration of why someone would do this.

“They basically cost thousands of dollars to my car for two bucks,” said Bennett who only had a cupholder full of change for someone to take.

Both of them took the precautions of locking their car, and not having any valuables in sight for a would be criminal, yet they still were victimized.

KPD officials said they don’t have any suspects as of now, but feel it’s safe to believe that the same person or group did this. If you have any information on this you’re asked to contact KPD.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.