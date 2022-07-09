Advertisement

Six-year-old gunshot survivor visits zoo for hands-on experience

Malakai got the chance to have an encounter with an Aldabra tortoise and a southern white rhinoceros.
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 4:44 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Six-year-old gunshot survivor Malakai Roberts joined the Future Healers Got Zoo Buddies Saturday for a hands-on experience. Malakai was blinded by random gunfire into his home in December of 2020.

Malakai got the chance to have an encounter with an Aldabra tortoise and a southern white rhinoceros. According to Christopher 2X, the hands-on experience is to launch his joining of the Future Healers Got Zoo Buddies.

“Future Healers Got Zoo Buddies”, is an initiative created to explore the healing and therapeutic power of animals with young kids in the community who have experienced trauma from violence.

To learn more about the Future Healers Got Zoo Buddies, click or tap here.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to KPD, there are at least eight incident reports of car break-ins in the Fourth and...
Several car break-ins reported overnight in same downtown Knoxville area
Homeowner shot by trespasser
Homeowner shot, trespasser at large
President takes action on abortion rights
What President Biden’s order means for Tennessee
Smokies
Best counties to retire to in Tennessee
Jonathan Hans Wellman, 19; Hannah Marie Handmacher, 20; John William Hinkle, 26.
3 suspects caught cutting catalytic converter from Blount Co. church van, sheriff says

Latest News

Crews are continuing cleanup efforts.
Colonial Pipeline valve fails causing liquid gas leak in Loudon Co, cleanup underway
Colonial Pipeline ruptures in Loudon Co, cleanup underway
Colonial Pipeline ruptures in Loudon Co, cleanup underway
Few clouds to sunshine Monday
More sunshine but staying hot Monday
Williamson County Schools sued
Family sues WCS over alleged Critical Race Theory law violation
Giorgio Minnis (Shelby County Jail)
Suspect identified in shooting that injured MPD officer in Hickory Hill