Smoky Mountain Softball Classic returns to Blount Co.

BLOUNT CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - The Smoky Mountain Softball Classic is back this weekend, and as always, it features the top-ranked teams in the United States.

Comparable to football’s Super Bowl, basketball’s Final Four, and baseball’s World Series, the Smoky Mountain Classic is considered the premier softball tournament in the country.

The tournament is sponsored by Louisville Slugger, The Daily Times, Blount Partnership, and ASP Nation.

It's back! The 'Ol HR Derby better known as the Smoky Mountain Softball Classic, which also features defense and this year some wild uniforms @wvlt pic.twitter.com/vM2xUgvdLZ — Rick Russo (@wvltrick) July 8, 2022

ADMISSIONS & INFORMATION

Saturday: $7.00

Sunday: $5.00

Admission fees are at Sandy Springs Park only. Children ages 6 & under get in free. There are no coolers allowed in at the gate!

Games begin at 8:00 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday. The Championship game on Sunday starts at 11:00 a.m. with a what-if game scheduled immediately after at 12:30 a.m.

Follow along on USSSA’s website for complete coverage of this year’s event.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.