Smoky Mountain Softball Classic returns to Blount Co.

The nation’s premier slo-pitch softball tournament is back in Blount County.
Annual professional slo-pitch softball tournament in Blount County
By Rick Russo
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 11:20 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BLOUNT CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - The Smoky Mountain Softball Classic is back this weekend, and as always, it features the top-ranked teams in the United States.

Comparable to football’s Super Bowl, basketball’s Final Four, and baseball’s World Series, the Smoky Mountain Classic is considered the premier softball tournament in the country.

The tournament is sponsored by Louisville Slugger, The Daily Times, Blount Partnership, and ASP Nation.

ADMISSIONS & INFORMATION

Saturday: $7.00

Sunday: $5.00

Admission fees are at Sandy Springs Park only. Children ages 6 & under get in free. There are no coolers allowed in at the gate!

Games begin at 8:00 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday. The Championship game on Sunday starts at 11:00 a.m. with a what-if game scheduled immediately after at 12:30 a.m.

Follow along on USSSA’s website for complete coverage of this year’s event.

