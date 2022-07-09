Sunflowers in bloom at Forks of the River Wildlife Management Area

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. - Thousands of blooming sunflowers will be front and center at Forks of the River Wildlife Management Area this weekend during the fifth-annual Knoxville Sunflower Celebration.

Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency plants several fields of the golden flowers once every two years and invites visitors to learn more about land management and habitat restoration as they wander through a sea of sunflowers.

Officials are expecting thousands to be drawn to the event making parking hard to find.

Those in attendance will be able to take a free shuttle from Tennessee School for the Deaf, 2723 Island Home Boulevard to the celebration. In addition, limited parking will be available at Ijams Nature Center and the Ijams Quarries.

Parking for people with disabilities is designated within the FRWMA off McClure Lane. No other parking will be permitted within the FRWMA during the celebration, officials said.

In addition to the flowers, there will be group bicycle rides to the event. Cycology Bicycles will lead a ride from Sutree Park, located at 1001 Waterfront Drive Southeast, at 9:00 a.m. Printshop Beer Company will lead another group bicycle ride at 10:30 a.m. from their brewery, located at 1532 Island Home Avenue.

“Riders should arrive at 10:15 a.m. and be advised that, while the ride to the sunflowers is relatively easy, there will be some hills going both ways.” officials said.

If you do not have a bike to participate, Kickstand Community Bike Shop and Two Bikes will offer loan bikes to celebration goers who want to tour the sunflowers along the Will Skelton Greenway.

The event takes place Saturday, July 9th from 9 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. A release stated that guided tours of the sunflower fields are set for 9:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m., and 11:30 a.m. leaving from the shuttle drop-off spot in the center of the fields.

“Celebration goers are reminded to bring water and to wear comfortable walking shoes,” a TWRA spokesperson said. “They are also reminded that the weather determined how much and when the sunflowers will bloom.”

The Knoxville Sunflower Celebration is presented by Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency, Legacy Parks Foundation, Visit Knoxville, City of Knoxville Parks and Recreation and Ijams Nature Center.

