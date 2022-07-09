TBI: Woman’s body found in Morgan Co. residence; investigation ongoing

MORGAN CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - A woman’s body was found in a Lancing residence Thursday, prompting an investigation by the state and local officials.

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation special agents and Morgan County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating the death of a woman whose body was found inside a residence in the 100 block of Shady Grove Road on Thursday. The body was identified as Julia Manning, 50.

Her body was sent for an autopsy, TBI officials said.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

