Advertisement

TBI: Woman’s body found in Morgan Co. residence; investigation ongoing

The body was identified as Julia Manning, 50.
police
police(Source: KSLA News 12)
By Paige Hill
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 2:42 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGAN CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - A woman’s body was found in a Lancing residence Thursday, prompting an investigation by the state and local officials.

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation special agents and Morgan County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating the death of a woman whose body was found inside a residence in the 100 block of Shady Grove Road on Thursday. The body was identified as Julia Manning, 50.

Her body was sent for an autopsy, TBI officials said.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The kids were found early Friday morning.
KPD: Parents of children found walking alone located
Officials with the Knoxville Fire Department said four cars were involved in the crash.
Two taken to hospital following crash that shut down I-40 East
Jonathan Hans Wellman, 19; Hannah Marie Handmacher, 20; John William Hinkle, 26.
3 suspects caught cutting catalytic converter from Blount Co. church van, sheriff says
The single-car crash occurred Friday afternoon.
Firetruck flips off road in Wears Valley, one taken to UTMC
It was the second-largest recorded crude oil spill in the state of Tennessee, advocacy group...
State: 201K gallons of oil spill from pipeline in Tennessee

Latest News

Dolly Parton performs at Austin City Limits Live during Blockchain Creative Labs' Dollyverse...
‘A national treasure’: Dolly Parton honored with 2022 Friend of Education Award
Mugshot of Leslie Winchester
REPORT: Humphreys Co firefighter admits to causing 6 fires
Cherokee Tribal Council to discuss Clingmans Dome name change resolution
Smokies
Best counties to retire to in Tennessee