Tennessee football adds nation’s third best athlete to 2023 recruiting class

Cameron Seldon, the No. 3 athlete, is coming to Knoxville.
4-star Cameron Seldon commits to Tennessee(Tennessee Athletics)
By Rick Russo
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 10:19 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s been a busy month for the Vols as they receive their 15th verbal commit for the 2023 recruiting cycle. Cameron Seldon, the No. 3 athlete becomes the latest athlete to Tennessee. Seldon chose UT over other Power 5 schools such as Penn State and Maryland.

Seldon will help add to an already impressive 2023 recruiting campaign, as coach Josh Heupel looks to bring the Volunteers back to national prominence.

“It’s a great fit,” stated Seldon. “There are no cons.”

The 6-foot-1 220-pound athlete was the 24th overall ranked prospect according to 247sports, and expects to do a little bit of everything. Seldon , known for his speed, expects to play a little of running back, receiver, and return for special teams.

”I like how they run their offense,” says Seldon. “I like how they run their offense with tempo and play fast. They give their best players the ball.”

There is still some time before we potentially see Seldon in Orange and White; however, this pick up gives Vol fans something to be excited for heading into the new season.

