Colonial Pipeline ruptures in Loudon Co, cleanup underway

LOUDON CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Multiple county and state crews responded to a liquid gas leak from the Colonial Pipeline on Sugar Limb Rd. in Loudon Co. on Monday, according to Loudon Co. Mayor Buddy Bradshaw.

Colonial Pipeline Spokesperson, Meredith Stone, told WVLT News they were notified after a resident smelled gas.

The company sent crews and immediately shut down line 18, which runs from Atlanta to Knoxville. Stone said that about 591 barrels were spilled due to a valve failure.

Workers had the line fixed and back up within 24 hours, according to Stone. Crews with the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation also helped seal the leak and control the environmental hazards, according to Bradshaw.

The surrounding waterways were not affected as of Sunday afternoon, according to a TDEC report given to Bradshaw by the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency.

“In speaking with one of the residents and property owners, she was very pleased with the reaction, support, and openness about what could have been a very bad situation,” Bradshaw said. “Colonial is in process of all clean up with TDEC monitoring and has support readily available from Loudon County resources and first responders should the need arise.”

Stone also confirmed that no health advisories were issued, and they were still in the discovery mode to investigate exactly what happened.

The Colonial Pipeline runs through 13 states and transports more than 100 million gallons of fuel every day, according to its website.

“The pipeline carries refined petroleum products such as gasoline, diesel, heating oil, and jet fuel from Houston, Texas, on the U.S. Gulf Coast up to Linden, New Jersey, and serves several markets along the route through various branch lines,” according to the United States Energy Information Administration.

Stone said the main focus is to protect the health and safety of the nearby residents.

Colonial set up a website to be as transparent as possible and provide residents with information about the spill.

Stone did not have a timeline of when the cleanup would be complete but did say that they were committed to staying there as long as it took until everything was done.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.