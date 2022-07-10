Advertisement

Colonial Pipeline ruptures in Loudon Co, cleanup underway

First responders were dispatched to a liquid gas leak at the Colonial Pipeline in Loudon County on July 4, according to officials.
First responders were dispatched to a liquid gas leak at the Colonial Pipeline in Loudon County on July 4, according to officials.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUDON CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Multiple county and state crews responded to a liquid gas leak from the Colonial Pipeline on Sugar Limb Rd. in Loudon Co. on Monday, according to Loudon Co. Mayor Buddy Bradshaw.

Colonial Pipeline Spokesperson, Meredith Stone, told WVLT News they were notified after a resident smelled gas.

The company sent crews and immediately shut down line 18, which runs from Atlanta to Knoxville. Stone said that about 591 barrels were spilled due to a valve failure.

Workers had the line fixed and back up within 24 hours, according to Stone. Crews with the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation also helped seal the leak and control the environmental hazards, according to Bradshaw.

The surrounding waterways were not affected as of Sunday afternoon, according to a TDEC report given to Bradshaw by the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency.

“In speaking with one of the residents and property owners, she was very pleased with the reaction, support, and openness about what could have been a very bad situation,” Bradshaw said. “Colonial is in process of all clean up with TDEC monitoring and has support readily available from Loudon County resources and first responders should the need arise.”

Stone also confirmed that no health advisories were issued, and they were still in the discovery mode to investigate exactly what happened.

The Colonial Pipeline runs through 13 states and transports more than 100 million gallons of fuel every day, according to its website.

“The pipeline carries refined petroleum products such as gasoline, diesel, heating oil, and jet fuel from Houston, Texas, on the U.S. Gulf Coast up to Linden, New Jersey, and serves several markets along the route through various branch lines,” according to the United States Energy Information Administration.

Stone said the main focus is to protect the health and safety of the nearby residents.

Colonial set up a website to be as transparent as possible and provide residents with information about the spill.

Stone did not have a timeline of when the cleanup would be complete but did say that they were committed to staying there as long as it took until everything was done.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to KPD, there are at least eight incident reports of car break-ins in the Fourth and...
Several car break-ins reported overnight in same downtown Knoxville area
Homeowner shot by trespasser
Homeowner shot, trespasser at large
President takes action on abortion rights
What President Biden’s order means for Tennessee
Smokies
Best counties to retire to in Tennessee
Jonathan Hans Wellman, 19; Hannah Marie Handmacher, 20; John William Hinkle, 26.
3 suspects caught cutting catalytic converter from Blount Co. church van, sheriff says

Latest News

Colonial Pipeline ruptures in Loudon Co, cleanup underway
Colonial Pipeline ruptures in Loudon Co, cleanup underway
Few clouds to sunshine Monday
More sunshine but staying hot Monday
Williamson County Schools sued
Family sues WCS over alleged Critical Race Theory law violation
Giorgio Minnis (Shelby County Jail)
Suspect identified in shooting that injured MPD officer in Hickory Hill