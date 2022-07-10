Crews respond to overnight fire at former Knoxville College dormitory building

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Fire Department crews responded to a local college to extinguish a fire that occurred overnight Sunday morning.

At 12:32 a.m., Knox County 911 received a report of a building on fire at Knoxville College. Upon arrival at 901 Knoxville College Drive, crews discovered a fire on the second floor of one of the former dormitory buildings.

Firefighters quickly accessed the building and extinguished the fire, according to Assistant Chief Mark Wilbanks.

No one was found inside the building, and no injuries were reported. KFD investigators are investigating to determine the cause.

KFD is on scene of a small fire in one of the former dormitories on Knoxville College. pic.twitter.com/R1QmXIYsLf — Knoxville Fire (@KnoxvilleFire) July 10, 2022

