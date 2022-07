KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A jack-knifed tractor-trailer on I-40 East caused mile-long delays and lane closures Sunday, according to Knoxville Police Department officials.

Crews are working to recover the traitor-trailer and reopen lanes.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Please avoid I-40 East at I-640 if possible. Intermittent full lanes closures will take place as crews work to recover a jack-knifed tractor trailer. pic.twitter.com/AynDSUaWny — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) July 10, 2022

