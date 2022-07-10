KPD warns people about rise in car thefts from quarries

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department decided not to do extra patrols at nearby quarries, but officials wanted to remind people to stay vigilant with their possessions while visiting them.

Some people at local quarries heard about the car thefts and took extra precautions while out there.

“It is kind of scary because obviously you want the best for the community, and we don’t want those people around this place,” Rolando Gonzalez said.

One of the things people have done has been limiting time in the water.

“I’ve been just periodically jumping in and just coming back out and making sure my keys aren’t obviously stolen,” Evan Mobley said.

Police officials said the victims of the car thefts left their keys on the shore while swimming. This is why KPD has asked quarry visitors to keep keys in a lock box or have someone from a group stay on the shore. Others want better security.

“It would be better if there was security around because there’s people that come with families, and obviously you don’t want your kids around those types of people,” Gonzalez said.

KPD has asked everyone to be cautious this summer, but some visitors said they’ve done everything they can.

“I’m just going to let what happens happens, and I’m watching over it so I think it’s fine,” Mobley said.

KPD did not have the victim or car descriptions, but they did confirm some of the cars have already been recovered.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.