More sunshine but staying hot Monday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Some clouds stick around overnight into Monday morning, but sunshine returns Monday afternoon. The heat and humidity also stick around this week, but it won’t be as hot as last week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

We’ll see those mostly cloudy skies turn to partly cloudy tonight. A few spotty to stray showers and storms are possible as well. Temperatures look to drop near 71 degrees by Monday morning.

Clouds stick around early Monday, but we’ll see those mostly sunny skies for the majority of the day. Highs will get near 89 degrees but it’ll feel closer to the low to mid-90s with the humidity. A stray shower is possible earlier in the day, but most of us should stay dry.

LOOKING AHEAD

The sunshine returns once again Tuesday with highs near 91 degrees. We’ll be dry throughout the day with a few spotty showers and storms arriving during the evening hours. We could see a few more storms overnight into Wednesday.

Temperatures remain near average for this time of year throughout the week. The bad news is the humidity does look to stick around, so expect it to feel multiple degrees warmer throughout the week.

Our next best chance for rain comes Wednesday, but it looks pretty scattered for most.

In your First Alert 8-day planner, spotty rain and storms continue on and off into the weekend.

Sunday evening's First Alert 8-day planner (WVLT)

