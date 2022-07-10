One Knox Soccer Club wins South Central Division

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One Knoxville Soccer Club returned to Knoxville on a six-game winning streak and a playoff berth secured.

Saturday night, the division title was up for grabs. One Knox welcomed Southern Soccer Academy to Maryville College and routed them 7-1 to win the division in their inaugural season.

This club's inaugural season has been incredible.

The soccer club matched its then-season-high for goals scored in a game in the first half of this match. One Knox put up four goals in the first 45 and would add three more before the night ended.

One Knox has outscored opponents 34-9 and pitched six shutout victories, so far.

The home team credits a lot of their success to their loyal fan base, whose passion and numbers have pleasantly surprised this team.

One Knox will close out its regular-season schedule Tuesday night at 7:30 p.m. against East Atlanta.

This game will be played at Maryville College.

