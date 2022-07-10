Suspect identified in shooting that injured MPD officer in Hickory Hill

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department has identified and charged a suspect in the shooting of a police officer in Hickory Hill.

Giorgio Minnis, 24, is facing 12 charges:

Aggravated kidnapping

Reckless endangerment committed with a deadly weapon

Convicted felon in possession of a handgun

Possession of a firearm during an attempt to commit a dangerous felony

Theft of property valued between $10,000 and $60,000

Three counts of attempted first degree murder

Four counts of aggravated assault

On Saturday, officers attempted to arrest Minnis for allegedly threatening and firing a gun at residents of The Parks Apartment complex in Hickory Hill, MPD said.

During the arrest, Minnis allegedly shot and critically injured one of the responding officers, MPD Major Karen Rudolph said.

The officer remains in critical but stable condition this morning, according to MPD.

