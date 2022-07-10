Advertisement

Two injured on Tellico Lake after jet ski crash, TWRA says

Two jet skis crashed on Tellico Lake, sending two people to UTMC, according to the TWRA.
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 8:39 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A boat crash resulted in two people being transported to the hospital Saturday.

Two jet skis collided on Tellico Lake near Clubhouse Point, resulting in two people suffering injuries, Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency spokesperson Matthew Cameron said.

Both people were transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center.

