VFL Todd Kelly hosts first annual ‘Camp 24′ football camp

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Investing in the youth of your community. That’s what former Vol, Todd Kelly is doing.

Saturday dozens of kids flooded Sansom Sports Complex for Kelly’s first annual Camp 24.

Kids from all over Knoxville took the field early Saturday morning to improve their football skills and techniques and maybe make new friends.

VFL Kelly, some of his co-workers and other Vols like Cedric Tillman shared their knowledge of the game to help the kids realize their potential.

This sense of community was instilled in Kelly during his time with Tennessee.

While he hopes to make an immediate impact on these young athletes, there’s one athlete he’s still supporting, Zaevion Dobson.

Dobson lost his life in 2015 from a gunshot wound.

“I thought of the name when I changed my number in college. It all goes back to what Zaevion Dobson did, giving his life and saving multiple people on the back porch. I didn’t want his life to end on that back porch, I wanted to continue his legacy along the way,” said Kelly. “So whether it comes to changing my number or having a camp, where I have kids from all over the City of Knoxville come together for one cause, that’s the main purpose and goal.”

Kelly said the proceeds from this sold-out event will be donated to the Zaevion Dobson Memorial Foundation and the Emerald Youth Foundation.

He added that after a successful camp, he’s eager for it to return for another season.

