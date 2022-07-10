Advertisement

Vol Fans make lifelong memories with Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker

Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker hosts meet and greet with very loyal Vol fans.
Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker (left) gives Vol Fans lifelong memories
Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker (left) gives Vol Fans lifelong memories(WVLT)
By Paige Dauer
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The man under center for the Tennessee Vols, Hendon Hooker took time to meet some very loyal Vol fans Saturday morning.

There’s a great sense of community within Tennessee athletics, and Hooker told WVLT Sports he’s doing what he can to strengthen those relations and help create special memories with young kids and athletes in Knoxville.

He said he believes these meet and greets are important because he remembers how impactful these moments were for him when he was a young kid.

“I had a lot of great influences in my life growing up,” said Hooker. “One of my heroes is Keenan Allen and just him always interacting with me, I wanted to be the same. Just be a positive light in the community and in people’s lives as well.”

He added how these interactions are priceless, “It’s a blessing to be out here and see a smile on everyone’s face. It was great interacting with them and then them on the football platform is a blessing as well, just being able to throw the ball to them and just have a good time.”

