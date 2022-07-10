Zoo Knoxville’s Phyllis the Polish chicken dies

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Polish chicken named Phyllis at Zoo Knoxville passed away on Friday, officials announced.

She was 12-years-old when she passed, and Zoo Knoxville officials said she was known for her sweet and relaxed personality. Phyllis enjoyed spa days with her caretakers and having her feathers blown dry.

Polish chickens, even though they are domesticated, are in danger of extinction. Zoo Knoxville officials said there are less than 10,000 Polish chickens across the globe.

“Phyllis leaves a legacy that touched literally millions of people, and we feel fortunate to have been her caretakers. It has been a heartbreaking day for her keepers, and we appreciate your kind words of support for them at this time,” Zoo Knoxville officials said in a Facebook post.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.