3 cases of monkeypox reported in Davidson Co.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - There have now been three possible cases of monkeypox reported in Davidson County, the Metro Nashville Public Health Department confirmed on Sunday.

The department reported the first case of monkeypox on Thursday. Since then, two more presumptive cases have been reported.

The health department is awaiting confirmatory testing from the CDC on all three cases.

Health department officials said the first case of monkeypox was discovered when the person came for treatment for a rash. That person had traveled intentionally within the past three weeks to places with confirmed cases of monkeypox.

Health experts said that exposure to when the person becomes symptomatic could be a week or up to 21 days.

The CDC said that monkeypox is a rare disease in the same family of viruses as smallpox. The symptoms of both viruses are similar; however, monkeypox is typically considered milder and rarely fatal. The CDC said that monkeypox could be spread from person to person through:

Direct contact with the infectious rash, scabs or body fluids

Respiratory secretions during prolonged, face-to-face communication or during intimate physical contact

Touching items like clothing or linens that previously touched the infectious rash or body fluids

Although infection may begin with fever, headache, muscle aches and exhaustion before the development of rash, many of the cases associated with the 2022 outbreak have reported very mild or no symptoms, other than rash, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

Nevertheless, people should be alert for the appearance of new rashes characterized by sores, bumps or fluid-filled bumps and seek medical evaluation if they have questions.

For more information regarding the monkeypox virus, you can visit the TDH, CDC, and CDC guidance for Health Care Professionals.

