Bicyclist transported to hospital after striking truck on Chapman Highway

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A bicyclist was transported to a local hospital after colliding with a truck and being thrown onto the road Monday morning, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

At approximately 7:50 a.m., the bicyclist, a 53-year-old man, was traveling north on the right shoulder of Chapman Highway and turned into the path of a Chevrolet Colorado that was also traveling in the same direction without warning, KPD Communications Manager Scott Erland said.

Erland said that the bicyclist struck the front passenger side of the truck and was thrown to the road. The incident was confirmed by witnesses, as well, he told WVLT News.

The bicyclist was transported from the scene to a hospital for non-incapacitating injuries, Erland said.

