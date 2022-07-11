Crash on I-40 E in Roane County causes major congestion

ROANE CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - A crash near Rockwood in Roane County caused several miles of backups Monday afternoon.

The single-vehicle crash occurred on I-40 East at mile marker 342 at approximately 11:30 a.m., according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation. As a result, the eastbound right lane and right shoulder were blocked.

At 3:35 p.m., the lane and shoulder had been cleared, allowing the backed-up traffic to move. However, congestion still lingers in the area.

