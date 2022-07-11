Advertisement

Felon receives 31 years after fleeing from officers with guns, cocaine

Demarquise Welch allegedly fled from officers who later found two guns and multiple bags of cocaine in his car.
Demarquise Lamar Welch was convicted of multiple weapon, drugs charges.
Demarquise Lamar Welch was convicted of multiple weapon, drugs charges.
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man convicted of multiple felonies received a 31-year sentence after he plead guilty to weapon, drug, and evading arrest charges on July 11, according to the Office of the District Attorney General Charme Allen.

Prosecutors in District Attorney Charme Allen’s Career Gang Unit obtained the agreement with Judge Steve Sword. Demarquise Jamar Welch, 38, was convicted of possession with intent to sell heroin, possession with intent to sell cocaine, possession with intent to sell ANPP, possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, unlawful possession of a weapon by a conviction felon, theft and evading arrest.

In 2018, Knoxville Police Department officers spotted Welch driving a reportedly stolen Dodge Charger, the release stated. When officers went to pull Welch over, he drove away. Officers found him shortly afterward at 4113 Alma Avenue and searched the vehicle.

They found a loaded .40 caliber handgun, a loaded .223 caliber pistol and multiple bags of cocaine. The search of the house at Alma Avenue revealed more firearms and drugs.

Weapons and drugs were found in the car Demarquise Jamar Welch was driving.
Weapons and drugs were found in the car Demarquise Jamar Welch was driving.(Office of the District Attorney General)

KPD also discovered Welch was selling heroin out of 3208 East Fifth Avenue while he was out on bond, according to the prosecutors with the DA’s office. In Feb. 2021, Welch left the house when officers tried to deliver a search warrant for that house. Officers attempted to stop him, but Welch drove away.

A search of the house at Fifth Avenue revealed heroin and drug trafficking paraphernalia, according to the release. Officers located Welch in July 2021, unconscious in a car with a bag of cocaine in his hand.

Welch tried to put the car into drive when officers woke him up. When officers got him out of the vehicle, he attempted to run away on foot. Officers discovered a loaded .40 caliber handgun in his waistband and many bags of drugs in the car.

The release stated that he had five prior convictions out of Knox and Washington counties for various charges.

“My Office will continue to aggressively prosecute convicted felons in possession of firearms and individuals who repeatedly traffic drugs in our community,” said DA Charme Allen.

