Heather visits the summer fun at a local Boys & Girls Club

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Thank you for asking Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley to visit the kids in the summer program at the Strawberry Plains club.

These kids are having fun and still tackling some lessons this summer, at the Boys & Girls Club of Dumplin Valley. Heather showed gave them a “behind the scenes” tour and explained how we forecast the weather for East Tennessee, and answered a lot of great questions.

Heather visiting the kids at the Boys & Girls Club of Dumplin Valley, Strawberry Plains club. (WVLT)

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.