Advertisement

Heather visits the summer fun at a local Boys & Girls Club

Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley talked to the kids about forecasting the weather in East Tennessee.
By Heather Haley
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 5:17 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Thank you for asking Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley to visit the kids in the summer program at the Strawberry Plains club.

These kids are having fun and still tackling some lessons this summer, at the Boys & Girls Club of Dumplin Valley. Heather showed gave them a “behind the scenes” tour and explained how we forecast the weather for East Tennessee, and answered a lot of great questions.

Heather visiting the kids at the Boys & Girls Club of Dumplin Valley, Strawberry Plains club.
Heather visiting the kids at the Boys & Girls Club of Dumplin Valley, Strawberry Plains club.(WVLT)

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews are continuing cleanup efforts.
Colonial Pipeline valve fails causing liquid gas leak in Loudon Co, cleanup underway
Homeowner shot by trespasser
Homeowner shot, trespasser at large
Joseph Flamion, 45, was charged with one count of child molestation, three counts of possession...
Child molestation suspect admits to hiding camera in bathroom
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Family sues WCS over alleged Critical Race Theory law violation
According to KPD, there are at least eight incident reports of car break-ins in the Fourth and...
Several car break-ins reported overnight in same downtown Knoxville area

Latest News

Sunny with humidity making it feel warmer.
Monday comes with a break from excessive heat and rain chances
Monday comes with a break from excessive heat and rain chances
Monday comes with a break from excessive heat and rain chances
Few clouds to sunshine Monday
More sunshine but staying hot Monday
More sunshine but staying hot Monday
More sunshine but staying hot Monday