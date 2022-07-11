Heather visits the summer fun at a local Boys & Girls Club
Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley talked to the kids about forecasting the weather in East Tennessee.
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 5:17 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Thank you for asking Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley to visit the kids in the summer program at the Strawberry Plains club.
These kids are having fun and still tackling some lessons this summer, at the Boys & Girls Club of Dumplin Valley. Heather showed gave them a “behind the scenes” tour and explained how we forecast the weather for East Tennessee, and answered a lot of great questions.
