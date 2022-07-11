How will the Loudon Co. Colonial Pipeline spill affect the community?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - WVLT News spoke to officials with the Colonial Pipeline Company Monday, asking for the latest information on how a Loudon County spill will affect those living nearby and the environment.

The spill was caused by a valve failure and spilled more than 24,000 gallons of gas on July 4. Workers were able to quickly repair the pipe and get it running again, but the company is still focusing on cleanup.

WVLT News spoke to Meredith Stone, a public communications representative with Colonial, and she gave us the latest information on the spill:

What is the status of the cleanup process?

Colonial has employees and contractors onsite working around the clock to protect the public and the environment and remediate the site. We are deploying all necessary resources to minimize any potential impacts. We are still in the investigative stage, working with local, state and federal partners.

For people who live nearby, what do they need to know?

Colonial has been working closely with nearby residents in coordination with our response partners. To remain transparent and to keep the community updated on the project we have created a special projects page: www.Sugarlimb.ColonialResponse.com, where we will continue to post updates as the situation develops.

We see you all are saying no health advisories, but could there be problems that emerge later?

Protecting the community and the environment are Colonial’s top priorities. Since we were notified of the release, Colonial has been constantly monitoring water and air quality around the site to ensure the safety of the public and response personnel.

What does this mean for the environment?

As a proactive measure, Colonial has installed several underflow dams and deployed multiple booms in Hubbard Branch. With an overabundance of caution, Colonial is also monitoring the Tennessee River as part of the response process.

Surface and well water sampling is underway and will continue after storm events. These are precautionary measures, and we continue to monitor the situation closely as we work with local and state resources.

WVLT News also spoke to Kim Schofinski with the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation, who said at this time they have not seen any impact to Tennessee waterways.

“At this time, there have not been any observed impacts to waterways,” Schofinski said. “The cleanup response is being led by Colonial Pipeline and environmental contractors, with technical oversight led by TDEC. TDEC is coordinating with onsite contractors regarding surface water sampling, long-term site remediation activities, and waste disposal approvals.”

