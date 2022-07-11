Advertisement

KPD: 14-year-old charged in West Knoxville homicide

Knoxville Police Department officers charged a 14-year-old Monday for a West Knoxville homicide.
Generic police lights
Generic police lights(MGN)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 1:06 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officers charged a 14-year-old Monday for a West Knoxville homicide.

KPD spokesperson Scott Erland issued a release to WVLT News, which said that around 7 a.m. officers responded to a home on Mossy Oaks Lane to investigate a self-inflicted gunshot.

Officers arrived on the scene and reportedly found a 19-year-old man dead from a gunshot. After investigating further, KPD officers said they determined the wound was not self-inflicted and took the 14-year-old male into custody, charging him with reckless homicide.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews are continuing cleanup efforts.
Colonial Pipeline valve fails, spilling 24,000 gallons of gas in Loudon Co., cleanup underway
Homeowner shot by trespasser
Homeowner shot, trespasser at large
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Family sues WCS over alleged Critical Race Theory law violation
Joseph Flamion, 45, was charged with one count of child molestation, three counts of possession...
Child molestation suspect admits to hiding camera in bathroom
Smokies
Best counties to retire to in Tennessee

Latest News

Financial plan review
It’s check-in time for your financial goals
financial plan review
Oil barrels
How will the Loudon Co. Colonial Pipeline spill affect the community?
Crews are continuing cleanup efforts.
Colonial Pipeline valve fails, spilling 24,000 gallons of gas in Loudon Co., cleanup underway