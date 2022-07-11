KPD: 14-year-old charged in West Knoxville homicide

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officers charged a 14-year-old Monday for a West Knoxville homicide.

KPD spokesperson Scott Erland issued a release to WVLT News, which said that around 7 a.m. officers responded to a home on Mossy Oaks Lane to investigate a self-inflicted gunshot.

Officers arrived on the scene and reportedly found a 19-year-old man dead from a gunshot. After investigating further, KPD officers said they determined the wound was not self-inflicted and took the 14-year-old male into custody, charging him with reckless homicide.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

