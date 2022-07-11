KPD investigating dozens of car break-ins in 4th and Gill neighborhood

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officers are investigating a string of car break-ins in the 4th and Gill neighborhood, department official Scott Erland told WVLT News.

“Since the morning of July 8, the KPD has received at least 34 reports of car burglaries with a total of 48 cars broken into in that area alone,” KPD’s release said. In almost every case, Erland said, the suspects broke a window or pried open a car door to get inside.

We are investigating a rash of car burglaries that have occurred in the 4th & Gill neighborhood & adjacent neighborhoods over the past several days.



The pictured individual is a person of interest. Know who he is or have info? Contact @tn_crime.



More: https://t.co/IpFcJNzOoY pic.twitter.com/ozl3BcRwl3 — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) July 11, 2022

KPD investigators also released which areas of the neighborhood had been targeted, saying eleven burglaries were reported on Armstrong Avenue, five on Kenyon Street, four on either West or East Glenwood Avenue, three on Haynes Place, three on Gratz Street and two on Folsom Avenue.

Investigators said they still haven’t been able to identify a suspect, but have identified a person of interest in the string. Those who have any information on the person should contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at 865-215-7165 or at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.