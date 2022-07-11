Advertisement

KPD investigating dozens of car break-ins in 4th and Gill neighborhood

Knoxville Police Department officials said 48 cars were broken into in three days.
According to KPD, there are at least eight incident reports of car break-ins in the Fourth and Gill neighborhood.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 10:49 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officers are investigating a string of car break-ins in the 4th and Gill neighborhood, department official Scott Erland told WVLT News.

“Since the morning of July 8, the KPD has received at least 34 reports of car burglaries with a total of 48 cars broken into in that area alone,” KPD’s release said. In almost every case, Erland said, the suspects broke a window or pried open a car door to get inside.

KPD investigators also released which areas of the neighborhood had been targeted, saying eleven burglaries were reported on Armstrong Avenue, five on Kenyon Street, four on either West or East Glenwood Avenue, three on Haynes Place, three on Gratz Street and two on Folsom Avenue.

Investigators said they still haven’t been able to identify a suspect, but have identified a person of interest in the string. Those who have any information on the person should contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at 865-215-7165 or at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org.

