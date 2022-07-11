Monday comes with a break from excessive heat and rain chances

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The week starts off quieter, and not as hot. The humidity stays high this week, but we’ll find scattered storms return at times in this First Alert 8-Day Planner.

WHAT TO EXPECT

It’s a mostly cloudy to partly cloudy morning, as clouds peel back slowly. A stray shower is possible with the clouds. This lets fog develop in spots, and temperatures starts the day around 69 degrees.

From partly cloudy to mostly sunny, it’s a beautiful Monday afternoon. We’re back to seasonable temperatures, with a high of 89 degrees. Now, it does feel about 5 degrees in the shade, due to the humidity.

Tonight continues with the mostly clear view, and some fog developing. We’ll drop to around 70 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

The sunshine returns once again Tuesday with a high around 93 degrees, and the dew point around 70 degrees makes it feel about 7 degrees warmer! It’s a mostly dry day, with a stray pop-up possible in the afternoon, then scattered rain and storms develop and move in Tuesday evening through the overnight hours. This looks to linger into Wednesday morning, then we’ll have spotty rain and storms the rest of Wednesday, with a high closer to 87 degrees.

The second half of the week and the weekend comes with spotty rain chances. In your First Alert 8-day planner, highs are in the upper 80s to low 90s, and it feels several degrees warmer. The next best chance for rain is aimed at next Monday.

