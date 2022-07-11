Advertisement

Newborn girl safely surrendered to S.C. hospital

A baby girl was surrendered under Daniel’s Law Thursday,
A baby girl was surrendered under Daniel’s Law Thursday,(Pixabay)
By Amanda Shaw, WMBF News Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 12:10 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina/WMBF/Gray News) – For the fourth time this year, a newborn was safely surrendered to a hospital in South Carolina.

The Department of Social Services said the baby girl was surrendered under Daniel’s Law Thursday, the same day she was born, WHNS reports. She is 7 pounds, 9.7 ounces and 20 inches long.

Daniel’s Law gives a person 60 days to surrender their unharmed newborn at a designated location such as a hospital, fire station or house of worship.

A person who safely abandons a newborn can’t be prosecuted for abandonment under the law.

According to WMBF, the Department of Social Services took custody of the child and placed her with a licensed foster home.

A permanency planning hearing will be held on Aug. 29 at the Spartanburg County Courthouse.

Copyright 2022 WHNS and WMBF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews are continuing cleanup efforts.
Colonial Pipeline valve fails, spilling 24,000 gallons of gas in Loudon Co., cleanup underway
Homeowner shot by trespasser
Homeowner shot, trespasser at large
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Family sues WCS over alleged Critical Race Theory law violation
Joseph Flamion, 45, was charged with one count of child molestation, three counts of possession...
Child molestation suspect admits to hiding camera in bathroom
Smokies
Best counties to retire to in Tennessee

Latest News

British composer Monty Norman is seen in this March 19, 2001 photo. Norman, who wrote the theme...
Monty Norman, composer of the James Bond theme, dies at 94
Crews are continuing cleanup efforts.
Colonial Pipeline valve fails, spilling 24,000 gallons of gas in Loudon Co., cleanup underway
Investigators said they still haven’t been able to identify a suspect, but have identified a...
KPD investigating dozens of car break-ins in 4th and Gill neighborhood
Plaque found in garage that belines to Ssgt Julian McMeans.
Sevierville man looks to return hero’s plaques